COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The trial for a pair of former Ohio State players charged with rape and kidnapping is set to begin today, three years after the alleged incident.

In February 2020 Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were charged with rape and kidnapping after a woman, then 19, told police she was with both men at their off-campus apartment, where she and Riep were having consensual sex. Police said that she wanted to stop, but that Riep forced her to continue with Wint taking part.

According to court records they stopped after several minutes and while laughing at the woman, told her she needed to say on video that what happened was consensual. Riep and Wint turned themselves into Columbus police a week after the alleged incident, which took place Feb 4, 2020. The two were dismissed from the team one day after their arrest.

Riep, 24, had just finished his junior year as a cornerback for the Buckeyes, while Wint, 24, was a junior safety. Both players, who have pleaded not guilty,oo entered the NCAA transfer portal within the past two seasons but received no offers.

Jury selection began today at around 10 a.m. and will last until until the pool of 70 potential jurors is down to 12 individuals, plus two to four alternates. Judge Kimberly Cocroft said she’s hopeful the evidence portion of the trial will begin Tuesday.

If convicted, they face up to 33 years in prison each and would have to register as sex offenders.