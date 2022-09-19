Former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally to endorse J.D. Vance for US Senate in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday, September 17.

Video filmed by rally attendee Aaron Heckman shows audience members saluting Trump with their index fingers as he spoke over stirring music.

“We will stand up to the radical left lunatics and RINOs and we will fight for America like no one has ever fought before. There is no mountain we cannot climb, there is no summit we cannot reach, there is no challenge we cannot beat, there is no victory we cannot have. We will not bend, we will not break, we will not yield, we will never give in, we will never give up. We will never, ever, ever, ever back down. As long as we are confident and united the tyrants we are fighting do not stand even a small chance of victory. Because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God and to God alone,” Trump said.

Marjorie Taylor Green, Jim Jordan, and J.D. Vance also spoke at the event.