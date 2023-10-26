MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the charges of two Ohio men for Receiving stolen property.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen Polaris ATV and several tools from an elderly male in Bethel Township.

According to the report, the ATV had been parked beside the victim’s house, and the tools were located inside of the residence when taken.

While investigating this complaint, Deputies and Detectives located the stolen ATV and tools on July 26 at a residence in Monroe County.

Officials report that through continuing investigation, it was discovered that the suspects in this particular case, Duane R. Potts II of Woodsfield, Ohio, and Eric R. Carpenter of Graysville, Ohio, were believed to be involved in a previous ATV theft that was reported to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in October on Plainview road.

As the investigation continued, Detectives were able to locate the additional ATV in Tuscarawas County.

According to officials, as a result of the investigation, Potts and Carpenter were indicted by a Monroe County Grand Jury on October 19 for Receiving Stolen Property.

Carpenter was arrested on the indictment on October 20 and was released on an OR bond on October 25.

Duane R. Potts II

Potts was arrested on October 23 and is currently being housed at the Monroe County Jail.