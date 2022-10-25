YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men Saturday were booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault after reports said a knife was pulled and a shot fired in an argument over buttermilk.

Jeffrey Kadvan, 49 and Abraham Hammond, 67, are both expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court. They were arrested about 7 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 1900 block of South Schenley Avenue after police were called there for a report of a fight with a gun.

When officers got there, Hammond was sitting in a chair by the front door, reports said, and police were told that Hammond had fired a shot at Kadvan.

Hammond told police that he fired a warning shot at Kadvan after Kadvan attacked him with a knife because Hammond drank some of Kadvan’s buttermilk without permission, reports said.

Hammond said he had a gun and it was under the cushion of the chair he was sitting in, reports said. The gun, a .22-caliber Colt Woodsman semiautomatic pistol, was last produced in 1977.

When police tried to get the gun from under the cushion, where it was tucked in tightly, reports said a round was fired. Police collected the shell and bagged it for evidence, reports said, along with the gun.

Police also confiscated a knife they believe Kadvan pulled on Hammond.

Also in the house was a double barrel shotgun, a .44-Magnum revolver and a rifle, reports said.