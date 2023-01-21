Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing.
Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond Ohio on January 18.
Gavyn is/has:
- 15 years old
- brown hair
- brown hair
- was last seen wearing black jeans with a red stripe and a black top
Noah is/has
- 17-years-old
- brown eyes
- brown hair
- was last seen wearing Blue Jeans and Gray Hoodie
Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every effort is being made to locate Noah.
Officials say the brothers might be in the Steubenville area and also have ties in Martins Ferry, Ohio
If you know their whereabouts please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (740)-283-8600