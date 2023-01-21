Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing.

Gavyn

Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond Ohio on January 18.

Noah

Gavyn is/has:

15 years old

brown hair

was last seen wearing black jeans with a red stripe and a black top

Noah is/has

17-years-old

brown eyes

brown hair

was last seen wearing Blue Jeans and Gray Hoodie

Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every effort is being made to locate Noah.

Officials say the brothers might be in the Steubenville area and also have ties in Martins Ferry, Ohio

If you know their whereabouts please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (740)-283-8600