WASHINGTON, Pa. — Washington police arrested two Ohio men on the evening of May 17 after reports of a shooting on an 8th ward playground.

A 22-year-old man was shot at the playground, sending children and teenagers running for safety. The victim, identified as Zackary Harmon, 22 of Washington, later visited a Washington Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

It is reported that two men from Ohio were arrested and questioned. Tyler Shrieve, 20, and T’Kai Jett, 20 are now facing weapons charges.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the playground they found multiple spent shell casings and a blood trail.

Shrieve and Jett were taken into custody as persons of interest, as of Thursday they were only charged with carrying a firearm without a license. The two are housed at Washington County Jail on a $50,000 bond, preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 31.

Washington police continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information call 724-223-4226.