Two men in Ohio will be awarded the Medal of Valor by President Joe Biden on Monday.

Recipients of the 2019-2020 class include assistant Chief Ryan Sprunger of East Wayne, Ohio.

According to a press release, Assistant Chief Ryan Sprunger of the East Wayne, Ohio, Fire District, was off duty when he responded to a call about several individuals who fell into a frozen pond. Without any thermal protection, and equipped with nothing but a throw rope, Assistant Chief Sprunger jumped into the freezing water to rescue the victims – a grandfather and his two grandchildren. He pulled the grandfather and one child out, and guided medics who arrived to the second child – demonstrating extraordinary courage to save lives.

Dalton Rushing, of Perry County, will be honored in the 2020-2021 class.

Deputy Sheriff Dalton Rushing of the Perry County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office plunged into a frozen lake to rescue a person who had fallen through the ice and remained stuck in hypothermic conditions for 45 minutes. When the victim couldn’t grab on to him and said he was prepared to give up, Deputy Rushing tied a rope to the victim and submerged himself into the icy water until rescuers could pull them both to shore – demonstrating courageous action and uncommon poise to save lives.

The Medal of Valor is the highest national award for valor by a public safety officer.

The medal is awarded annually by the President or Vice President to public safety officers who have exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect human life.