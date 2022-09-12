COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two people accused of stealing items and damaging property inside a southeast K-8 Columbus school.

Police say on July 24, two males broke into Millennium Community School on Refugee Road where they stole items, spray painted surveillance cameras, and did a “large” amount of damage.

You can see images of the suspects below from surveillance video.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2259 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.