Two people from the Ohio Valley were arrested on Tuesday after officials say they found fentanyl, fentanyl pills and firearms.

Officials conducted a drug search warrant on Broadway Blvd in Steubenville Ohio and arrested Ethan Turnbull, age 23, and Tamara Jacobs, age 21.

Ethan Turnbull

During the search, officials say they found about 222 fentanyl pills, 9 grams of fentanyl, 5 firearms and cash.

Turnbull is charged with one felony count for possession of fentanyl pills, one felony count for possession of fentanyl, one felony count for trafficking drugs, one felony count for trafficking drugs with a firearms specification, one felony county for weapons under disability, and one felony count receiving stolen property.

Jacobs is charged with one felony count for trafficking drugs, one felony count for possession of fentanyl and an outstanding warrant.

Tamara Jacobs

Both are being held at the Jefferson County Justice Center pending arrignment

The investigation is ongoing.