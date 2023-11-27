OHIO– Two rest stop areas in Ohio will close on I-70 for demolition.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says they will be doing rest area construction on the rest areas on I-70 located in Belmont County and Muskingum County.

Both rest areas will close on November 30.

The Muskingum County rest area, located near Mile Marker 163 will only be closed Westbound but the Belmont County rest area, located near Mile Marker 210, will be closed East and Westbound.

ODOT says these facilities will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.

Drivers will not be able to use the parking lot in the rest areas.

ODOT says the Guernsey County Eastbound rest area will be open as will be the Licking Eastbound and West Bound rest area.

An opening date for the new facilities has not been released at this time