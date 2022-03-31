UPDATE: The third and final suspect has been arrested in a police pursuit that killed an Ohio officer according to The Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The multi-county incident that took place this morning in which a Bluffton Police Department officer was killed now has two suspects in custody.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported in a press release that the incident began at approximately 2 a.m. when troopers observed a dark-colored sedan traveling at high speeds on state Route 23 northbound.

At 2:30 a.m., on Interstate 75, Officer Dominic Francis, 42, Bluffton Police Department, was attempting to deploy stop sticks when he was struck by the fleeing vehicle and subsequently succumbed to his injuries from the crash.

The three suspects fled on foot and at approximately 3 a.m. stole another vehicle from a residence in Hancock County. One suspect was taken into custody in the neighboring proximity of the residence where the vehicle was stolen.

The stolen vehicle was located and was eventually stopped at state Route 57 in Elyria where another suspect was taken into custody.

Law enforcement from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Bluffton Police Department are searching for the third suspect.