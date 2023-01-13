COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman turned themselves into jail on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy.

Kyrios March Jr., 24, and Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, came to the Perry County Jail on Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The pair was wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday.

The child’s cause of death was a homicide due to blunt force trauma, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruled on Wednesday. The child was suffering severe head injuries, court records said, and the coroner noted the child’s injuries were consistent with abuse and not accidental.

Columbus police responded to the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street on Monday at approximately 6:27 p.m. for a report of an infant not breathing. The boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m.

At the hospital, doctors told police the child had numerous broken bones, some of which had started healing, and that the right leg had an acute fracture. Court documents state that during interviews with detectives, both Dawson and March said they were not sure how the boy received so many injuries, telling them that the other three-year-old children in the home may have been the cause.

Police did not disclose the relationship between Dawson, March, or the infant, but said Dawson and March were considered at-large and that they may have left the Columbus area. CPD said the couple moved to Columbus 10 days ago and are from the Athens area. March reportedly also has ties to Michigan.