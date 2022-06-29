COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman lost her baby in a wrong-way crash Monday on Interstate 270 near Easton, Columbus police said in an update Wednesday.

Police said a 28-year-old woman was driving the wrong way on I-270 North just south of Morse Road at 1:20 a.m. and collided head-on with a Honda. Police said the Honda was driven by a 19-year-old man with a 19-year-old pregnant woman also in the car.

All three people involved in the crash were hospitalized, with both occupants of the Honda taken in life-threatening condition. Police said the pregnant woman was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital, where a doctor confirmed that her unborn child died at 5:45 a.m.

The wrong-way driver was placed under arrest for an OVI and later released. Police said her release is due to a pending request for direct indictment.

NBC4 does not normally name suspects if they have not been charged with a crime.