A crash that occurred in Ohio caused some injuries on Sunday.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp.

The office says at the scene they found that Kina Morris, 52 years old from West Lafayette, was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.

Morris sustained minor injuries from the deer and was treated at the scene and released, according to the Sheriff’s Office.