Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after a head on collision on Ohio State Route 7 on Tuesday.

Police say a vehicle made a turn on Franklin Street onto Ohio Route 7 and instead of turning to the North Bound lane, the driver turned onto the South Bound lane and collided into on coming traffic.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

The names of those driving were not given at this time.

Officials say there was heavy damage to both vehicles and each vehicle had to be towed.

Police say the person at fault will be receiving a wrong way citation.