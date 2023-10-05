If you’re needing to use your cellphone in Ohio, you might want to pull over, because if you’re caught you could be fined and have points on your license.

As of October 5 2023, Ohio’s distracted driving law will be enforced.

The law was passed in January and gave a six-month grace period before fines and points were given out to motorists.

The distracted driving law in Ohio doesn’t allow drivers to “use, hold, or physically support” a cell phone except for certain expectations such as stopping at a red light, using the speakerphone without holding the device, or holding the phone to your ear for a call but no texting.

The penalty for the distracted driving law are as followed:

1st offense in two years: 2 points assessed to driver’s license, up to a $150 fine .

2 points assessed to driver’s license, up to a $150 fine 2nd offense in two years: 3 points assessed to license, up to a $250 fine.

3 points assessed to license, up to a $250 fine. 3rd or more offense in two years: 4 points assessed to license, up to a $500 fine, possible 90-day suspension of driver’s license.

Fines are doubled if the violation happens in the work zone. Drivers can complete a distracted driving course during the first offense to avoid fines and points.