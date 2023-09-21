A vehicle search on Ohio State Route 7 led to the arrest of two people from Ohio.

On Thursday, Monroe County Sheriff officials say they conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on State Route 7 in Salem Township.

Officials say they got consent for a search after interviewing the occupants in the vehicle.

During the search, officials say they found numerous drug abuse instruments, along with marijuana and methamphetamine.

Ashley Gorby age 34 from Belpre, Ohio, and John Coleman age 41 from Fairview Park, Ohio were both arrested and charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments.