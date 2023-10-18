BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio –Judge Albert E. Davies, Belmont County Juvenile Court Judge, is announcing a transformative event featuring motivational speaker and viral sensation “Rapping Dad” Derek Clark.

This much-anticipated assembly on November 2, 2023, is open to all Belmont County middle and high school students in grades 7-12 at the Capitol Music Hall in Wheeling, West Virginia.

The two presentations are scheduled for 9:00 and 10:30 a.m., respectively.

This event is generously sponsored by the Friends of Belmont County Juvenile Court, with additional support from the Belmont County Schools Staying Clean Club.

Schools will provide bus transportation to ensure all students can attend this life-altering gathering.

Deres Clark is an author, motivational speaker, and viral internet sensation. Clark’s inspirational raps are based on his traumatic childhood and upbringing within the San Francisco Bay area foster care system.

This event presents an unparalleled opportunity for Belmont County high school students to gain invaluable insights into overcoming adversity.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Wednesday, October 18, 2023)