Officers from the City of Westlake Ohio Police Department were called to rescue a baby deer that had become stuck in a backyard soccer net, newly released footage shows.

A video posted on the department’s Facebook page shows officers cutting the fawn free of the netting on May 27.

“On 5/27 we received a call from a concerned citizen who found that a baby deer was tangled up in their backyard soccer net. The neighbors had tried to get to the fawn but mommy deer was too protective,” the post said.

“Officers responded to handle the situation as we do many times each day and night (although most don’t involve a cute spotted Bambi). Another good job,” the post added.