Police in Ohio released body camera footage on September 1 showing an officer fatally shoot a pregnant black woman sitting in her car in a supermarket parking lot in Westerville on August 24.

The woman, identified by local media as 21-year-old Ta’Kiya Young, was pronounced dead a short time after medics arrived on scene, 10TV reported. Her unborn daughter did not survive, the outlet said.

In the footage, an officer can be seen ordering Young to leave her car after she was accused of shoplifting.

Another officer then approaches the front of the car and draws his gun before Young moves the car forward, at which point the officer fires through the windshield. Her car rolls forward into a wall, and officers smash the driver’s window.

An investigation was underway, and the officer who fired the shot was placed on leave, Blendon Twp. Police Chief John Belford said.

Belford said in a Facebook post on September 1 that Young’s grandmother and other family members watched the footage before it was publicly released.

An attorney for the Young family has denied the shoplifting allegation and called for the officer to face criminal charges.