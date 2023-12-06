A video clip of a Cincinnati Bengals player is going viral after he took a moment to pray for an injured player.

Trey Hendrickson, a defensive end for the Cincinnati Bengals, is getting praise and going viral for his actions on Monday night.

On Monday night football, Jacksonville Jaguar Trevor Lawrence hurt his right ankle during a play in the fourth quarter. After the play Hendrickson went over to help Lawrence up but he collapsed.

After Trevor Lawrence's injury, Trey Hendrickson got down on a knee and took a moment for Trevor.



Class act. 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/w4v5WHfKV3 — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2023

The NFL released the video of Hendrickson helping up Lawrence with the caption ” After Trevor Lawrence’s injury, Trey Hendrickson got down on a knee and took a moment for Trevor. Class act.”

Fans took to social media to applaud Hendrickson’s sportsmanship but also to tell the NFL Hendrickson wasn’t “taking a moment” he way praying.

“He prayed to Jesus Christ… he didn’t “take a moment,” one fan said. Another said, “It’s called PRAYING y’all scared to say it and that’s sad.”

The video so far, on Twitter, has been viewed over 5 million times.

Lawrence has high-ankle sprain and will reportedly do everything he can to hope he can play in week 14.

Hendrickson has been in the NFL since 2017 and is a two time pro bowler.