COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has tapped the next leader of school safety initiatives in Ohio.

While delivering remarks about school safety initiatives at the Greater Columbus Convention Center Monday, DeWine announced that Mary Davis will serve as the Ohio School Safety Center’s new chief training officer to oversee the safety and crisis division.

Davis, a former police chief and former head of the Ohio Police Officers Training Academy, is charged with developing the curriculum for training educators who choose to carry a firearm on school grounds.

“She is the right person for the job, and you’ll be hearing more from her, I’m sure,” DeWine said.

In June, DeWine signed a bill that would permit teachers to carry guns in schools, although he said doing so was optional.

“The decision about arming a teacher is, No. 1, up to that school, and it’s voluntary,” DeWine said. “No. 2, no teacher can be compelled to be armed or carry a gun.”

In addition to hiring Davis, DeWine announced he hired 16 mobile field trainers to assist in teachers’ firearm training and 16 school safety liaisons, one for each region of the state, to connect schools with resources and information when it comes to school safety.

The Ohio School Safety Center, DeWine said, is also available to help schools prepare for and respond to threats and acts of violence on school grounds.

DeWine closed his remarks by thanking educators in the audience for keeping kids in Ohio schools safe.

“We appreciate what you do, we trust our schools,” he said. “Our schools and the people who work in our schools have done a phenomenal job in keeping them safe.”