Country music star Jason Aldean addressed the controversy surrounding his single “Try That in a Small Town” during a concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, July 21.

Footage filmed by Grover Collins shows Aldean speaking to fans before performing the song at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center.

“You know what I stand for, and I’ve never shied away from that at all,” Aldean says. He finished by saying, “The people have spoken.”

The controversy centers around the song’s pro-gun message, alleged promotion of violence, and alleged racist imagery in the song’s music video, which shows clips of protests and robberies projected onto a courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee. The Columbia courthouse was the location of the 1927 lynching of 18-year-old black man Henry Choate.

Aldean previously responded to backlash via Twitter on July 18, saying it was “meritless.”

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far.”