A man was filmed arguing with employees inside a Petco in Fairview Park, Ohio, over signage on the store’s bathrooms.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Video filmed by Rach Arianna captures a man saying to staff: “This is stupid. People aren’t putting up with that crap… Stop with the gender-neutral s***. Men and women are different!”

“We were just shopping in Petco and all of a sudden someone started screaming. After a minute, I walked to the front of the store and that’s when he began yelling about the single use restrooms being labeled gender neutral,” Arianna told Storyful.

According to media reports, a bill banning transgender students from being able to use the bathroom and locker room that aligns with their gender identity was recently introduced by a pair of Ohio Republican legislators.