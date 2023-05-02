Masked neo-Nazis gathered outside a brewery hosting a drag brunch fundraiser in Columbus, Ohio, on April 29.

In the video filmed by staff of Slammers Bar, the protesters were seen wearing red shirts, sunglasses, and balaclavas, and holding a large banner with the words “There will be blood,” as drag performances took place at Land-Grant Brewing Company on Saturday. One person was seen leading group chants in a red jacket. At least one person was seen wearing fatigues and holding a rifle. A police officer was present.

The video shows the group giving the Nazi salute and saying “Sieg Heil.” The leader of the group initiated a call-and-response, saying “Welcome to the Nazi show,” while the group responded with, “Pedophiles get the rope.”

The Columbus Dispatch reported that the protesters “appeared” to belong to the white supremacist neo-Nazi group Blood Tribe.

A Gab account with the handle BLOOD TRIBE OHIO posted several times on Saturday, including a photo of the group outside the brewery. The account posted videos from the event on May 1 and 2, see here, here, and here.

Stonewall Columbus released a statement on April 30 denouncing the demonstration:

“The terrorist/hate group demonstration at Land-Grant’s Drag Brunch supporting Kaleidoscope Youth Center was a deplorable act that aimed to silence a group, cause terror, and perpetuate unwarranted hate. Our queer communities must not be silenced. Our communities must not be stricken with fear. Our communities must stand unified in our power. We must not be dissuaded from sharing our stories, our presence, our pride. Drag is not a crime.”

Credit: Slammers Bar via Storyful