OHIO- A home security camera captured the alleged attempted kidnapping of a six-year-old girl from outside her home in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 23.

The footage shows the child outside of the family’s home on East Avenue. A man walking down the sidewalk stops, touches the girl, and then grabs her by the arm. The girl screams, manages to free herself from his grip, and runs inside.

Deric McPherson of Hamilton was taken into custody early on August 24 and charged with abduction and gross sexual imposition.

According to local reports, the girl’s farther followed McPherson to a parking lot behind a local automotive store, where he was hiding in a caravan. Police arrested McPherson at the scene.

Credit: Mandie Miller-Nash via Storyful