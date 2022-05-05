After the grandparents of a 16-month-old were arrested for outstanding warrants, video shows a Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Deputy comforting the child while waiting for her other family members to arrive.

Body camera footage of Ohio Deputy Carey, who is not a father, showed extreme care and sensitivity to the child, just as any parent or guardian would have wanted.

In the video posted to Facebook, Deputy Carey is seen taking the child to his police car and turning on baby shark on his phone for the little girl to watch.

He continued to comfort her by asking where her nose was and teasing her about taking a drink of her milk.

“Wipe away your tears sweetie, you don’t need to cry, everything’s okay,” Carey said while wiping the little girl’s tears off her face.

Deputy Carey received several praises in the comments of the video, people thanking him for his great work.