A long-COVID patient cried after smelling coffee for the first time in two years, after receiving a pain management injection that eased her symptoms, the Cleveland Clinic said.

After contracting COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic, Jennifer Henderson hadn’t been able to smell or taste correctly for two years, the clinic said. She sought treatment at the Cleveland Clinic, where they injected a stellate ganglion block (SGB), they said. After her first injection, a doctor brought her a cup of coffee and asked if Henderson could smell it, the clinic said. Henderson took a sniff and started crying, the footage shows.

Jennifer has returned for two more injection which have continued to improve her symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic. “I’m just so happy to have my life back,” Henderson said.