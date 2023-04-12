The City Attorney’s Office in Columbus, Ohio, announced on April 11 that a local man had pleaded guilty to charges and been sentenced after a child shot a gun inside a home after finding it in a couch cushion.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said the man, Matthew Rivas, pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent storage of a firearm and one count of child endangerment, in the first case involving the city’s new safe storage law.

The city attorney’s office released footage showing the January incident, in which the child discharged the firearm with another child present in the room.

Klein said the firearm was owned by Rivas and the child holding the gun suffered burns and short-term hearing loss.

Lashawndra Allen, the mother of the two children, said, “We were lucky and I am very thankful that the situation did not result in a funeral. This will forever be a critical memory for me and my family. I hope to spread awareness about gun safety and eliminate events like this from happening in the future.”

Rivas’s sentence included 10 days in jail, 170 days’ jail suspended, a $150 fine, and two years of probation.