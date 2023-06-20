Four men, three from Ohio, were charged with trespassing after a video went viral on YouTube showing the three men in an abandoned mall.

WATCH THE YOUTUBE VIDEO HERE

Christopher Cross, Brody Lones, and Drake Pierce, from New Lexington, Ohio broke into Century III Mall in West Mifflin, PA in May along with another person that was a part of their YouTube crew but was not mentioned in the reports.

In the video, the group can be seen shooting mall decorations with a bow and arrow and throwing objects from the upper floors to the lower floors.

Police say they have been approved to have the men extradited to Pennsylvania.

Century III Mall is listed as a private property and signs are posted around the mall.

Recently, a teenager fell through the roof at the mall.

Century III Mall has been closed since February 16, 2019. Local officials have had meetings to condemn the building according to CBS news partner KDKA.