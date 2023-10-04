WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Emotions were high in a Trumbull County courtroom Tuesday morning during the Gavin Roberts trial. Roberts is charged with murder after the death of Brice Hilton last November. Now, one of Hilton’s family members is accused of attacking Roberts during the first full day of the trial.

The whole ordeal was captured on courtroom surveillance cameras. In the video, you can see the man, now identified as Destin Gregory, jump over a banister at Roberts, knocking him out of his chair.

“It’s my understanding that he did throw, obviously, a couple punches,” said Captain Todd Coonce with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

The attack lasted less than 10 seconds. Within a minute, Gregory was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs and to the county jail.

“The deputies that were in the courtroom obviously acted very quickly and [were] able to get it diffused before any other issues arose from maybe other family members,” Coonce said.

Roberts is charged with aggravated murder in the November 2022 shooting death of Hilton. Prosecutors have said Roberts lured Hilton to Colonial Street and South Feederle Drive in Warren to buy a cell phone but instead shot and killed him.

As for Gregory, he’s now facing charges of assault and resisting arrest. He’s expected to be arraigned in Warren Municipal Court on Wednesday morning.

“We can only hope that they would respect the courtroom rules but again, you know, tensions override that sometimes and it’s hard to control for them,” Coonce said.

Roberts’ trial is expected to last at least through Thursday.