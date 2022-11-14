Children cried, and staff were shocked when police chased a suspect on foot into a day care facility in Warren, Ohio, on November 2.

The Warren Police Department said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop after noticing a man wanted for an assault, but the man refused to pull over. Officers pursued the man until he crashed into a vehicle and continued to flee on foot, police said.

Bodycam footage released by police shows the suspect running into the Precious Times Child Care and Preschool.

The man runs into a classroom, upsetting several children before he is apprehended by officers.

Local media said the 39-year-old man, Lamar Mitchell, was facing 13 charges, including aggravated burglary, failure to comply, and multiple counts of aggravated menacing.