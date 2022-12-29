Dashcam footage captured the moment an Ohio police officer avoided getting struck by a truck on an icy road on Christmas morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Video provided by the Willoughby Police Department shows an officer who was assisting a motorist on State Route 2 (Lakeland Freeway) eastbound, east of Lost Nation Road, according to a press release.

According to police, the officer spotted the out-of-control motorist coming his way, and jumped onto the median as the Toyota truck smashed into his patrol car. Neither the officer nor the driver of the car sustained injuries, but both vehicles were damaged, police said.

Credit: Willoughby Police Department via Storyful