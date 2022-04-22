CLEVELAND, OH (WTRF) A police sergeant in northeastern Ohio pulled over a couple of small drivers for “speeding” while out on patrol.

Sergeant Daubenmire with the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department captured the exchange on his body cam with the two kids as he was out on patrol.

You can see Sgt Daubenmire get out of his vehicle, walk up to a young boy behind the wheel of a toy car and ask, “can I see your driver’s license? Proof of insurance?”

The boy giggles and explains to the sergeant that it’s not a real car but Daubenmire continues to joke saying, “I’m gonna have to issue you guys tickets.”

Another person could be heard in the video asking how fast they were going to which Daubenmire answered, “2.5 miles an hour. That’s .01 over the speed limit for cars with no engines.”

Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department via Storyful