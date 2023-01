On Wednesday Ohio police released a video showing them saving a missing and endangered child.

Troopers say they were made aware of a vehicle allegedly transporting a missing and from Marysville, Michigan, that could possibly be passing through Ohio.

Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, which resulted in an arrest.

Troopers say the child was returned home safely.

The names of those involved were not yet released at this time.