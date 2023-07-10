Members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP)’s Batavia Post “sprang into action” to save a fawn that found itself stranded on the median of a state highway on July 3.

According to the OSHP, the “tail” unfolded on State Route 32 in Clermont County. Video shows the elusive young deer darting through stopped traffic as troopers tried to catch it. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were temporarily shut down as officers dealt with the wayward animal, the OSHP said.

“Everyone had to buck up, and after a team effort, this elusive fawn was safely directed into a nearby woodline,” the department said on Facebook.