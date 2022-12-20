Recently released footage shows first responders administering Narcan to a “drug-impaired driver” after he veered off the interstate in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 27, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Video captured by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on dash and body cameras shows the vehicle drifting between lanes and briefly off-roading before coming to a stop. Officers administer an overdose treatment to the driver after finding him slumped over the steering wheel.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that troopers have made more than 71,000 Operating a Vehicle Impaired arrests and that “nearly a fourth of those have involved a motorist impaired by one or more drugs.”

Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol via Storyful