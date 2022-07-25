A school board member in Cincinnati, Ohio, was faced with laughter while explaining why she proposed a resolution banning anti-racism and critical race theory teachings in the Forest Hills School District, which passed with a 3-2 majority on June 22.

In footage from the meeting, recorded by School Board Bird Dog, participants can be heard laughing while board member Sara Jonas speaks on the proposed “Culture of Kindness” resolution.

Jonas says, “Why I offered this is just to make sure that both sides are always taught to the students.” The comment elicits laughter and disbelief from the audience, with one member heard asking “But it [the resolution] specifically says anti-racism is not allowed?”

The resolution, which local media reported brought protesters to the board meeting on June 22, passed in a 3-2 majority.

Local media reported that parents, students, and teachers in Forest Hills School District have since filed lawsuits against each school board member and incoming superintendent Larry Hook, resulting in a court order stipulating that the “Culture of Kindness” resolution cannot be enforced or implemented as the case proceeds in court.

Credit: School Board Bird Dog via Storyful