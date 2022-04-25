An Ohio School Board President was arrested over the weekend after he was confronted by Predator Catchers Indianapolis when he allegedly tried to meet up with an 11 year-old-girl for sex.

Predator Catchers Indianapolis posted the video on YouTube, which can be seen here, alleging that John Gray drove over three hours to meet up with an 11-year-old.

The video starts with a woman claiming to be the mother of the 11-year-old girl inside a Dollar General confronting Gray.

In the video, Gray says he was there to ‘talk’ and ‘just hang out.’ Gray also said he wanted to warn the 11-year-old about the dangers of social media and to provide her with some snacks.

Predator Catchers Indianapolis said the messages to the 11-year-old said Gray wanted to “rub her p*ssy” and call her “Grandpa,’ if she wanted to.

The group also says Gray is married with kids and grandchildren.

The video ends with Gray being arrested. According to multiple news outlets, Goshen Police confirmed that they went to Gray’s house and he was taken to a hospital for a psych evaluation.

The Goshen Local School District said Gray resigned on Sunday, with a full statement

“

Dear Goshen Local Schools Families,

We are writing to make you aware of news that was brought to the attention of district officials late Saturday, April 23, 2022.

A video posted Saturday evening on YouTube shows John Gray, Goshen Local Schools board president, being handcuffed by law enforcement in Indiana. The content of the video is deeply disturbing to our entire school district and Goshen Local School community.

John Gray resigned from the school board Sunday, April 24, 2022. He was serving his fifth term.

To be clear, Saturday’s incident occurred outside of the Goshen Local School district. Our district leaders will be consulting with legal counsel and should more information become available, we will communicate it to our families immediately.

Due to the fact that this is an ongoing investigation we have no other comments at this time. ”