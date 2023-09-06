A soldier disguised as an elementary school’s mascot surprised his son on his first day of second grade.

DeWitt Elementary School staff in Cuyahoga Falls captured the “very special” moment for young Eli, whose father, Sgt Perry Chronister, had been deployed overseas for a year.

“Wow! I think we have a visitor,” a teacher can be heard saying in the video.

The “tiger” kneels down in front of Eli’s desk before removing the costume head. Eli jumps out of his seat and tackles his father into a hug.

“That’s Eli’s dad!” a teacher says in the video. “Eli’s dad has been gone for a little while, and he has finally returned, so we are so excited.”

On Facebook, the Cuyahoga Falls City School District (CFCSD) said it was “an honor to be included in this special moment.”

“He’s the greatest dad ever,” Eli told NBC News.