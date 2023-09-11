(WTRF) Body-worn camera footage posted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) shows troopers from its Chillicothe Post working together to capture a small pig after it was spotted running along US Route 35 in Ross County on September 5.

The video shows troopers securing the wily animal in brush to the side of the road. As they start walking it back to a patrol vehicle, with the pig oinked loudly, one trooper asks the other, “Now what?” The video then shows the pig being carefully placed in the back of the car.

In a Facebook post, OSHP said the pig, which they had affectionately named Pearl, “DIDN’T make it to the market” and had come “to a safe end.”

Pearl was taken to the Ross County Humane Society “where they found her a new home to live out her days,” the OSHP said.

(Video provided by Storyful)