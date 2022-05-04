A 16-year-old girl on her way to school fended off a kidnapping attempt in Akron, Ohio, on Friday, April 29, according to police.

The teenager was waiting for a Metro bus when she was approached by a stranger, who was identified by police as suspect Da Aron Jackson.

Jackson reportedly paced back and forth near the juvenile before attempting to distract her by initiating random conversation. Police said he then grabbed the teenager and attempted to drag her in the direction of his car.

Surveillance videos show the suspect grabbing the teenager, who clings onto a chainlink fence and breaks free from his grasp.

The victim’s mother told the Akron Beacon Journal she believes the man targeted her daughter because the Metro bus was late, making the waiting teenager look like “bait.”

Police arrested Jackson later on Friday. He was charged with abduction and booked into the Summit County Jail.

The content in this entry is provided (by an NGO/activist/public body) for public dissemination and rebroadcast. It may be used freely with credit. Credit: Akron Police Department via Storyful