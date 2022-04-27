WHITEHALL, Ohio (WTRF) A 16-year-old juvenile led officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended in the juvenile attempting to run by jumping out of the moving stolen car.

On April 27, around 1:15 a.m., officers were led on a high-speed pursuit throughout the city by a 16-year-old driver of a stolen vehicle.

In an attempt to bring the pursuit to a stop the Whitehall Police Department successfully deployed stop sticks.

In the video you can see in an attempt to get away from the officers the driver jumps out of the moving vehicle and rolls to the road as the vehicle continued to move for a few hundred yards before coming to a stop.

The driver was arrested for receiving stolen property and was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.