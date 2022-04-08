On April 6, 2022, at approximately 4:13 p.m. a vehicle was stolen from the Denver Ave and Maryland Ave area.

Unfortunately what the theft didn’t know was that the victim’s 1 and 3-year-old daughters were inside the vehicle at the time.

According to officers, they began to circulate the area looking for the children and the vehicle.

A short time later the vehicle was found with both children safely inside.

Officers said the suspects fled before they located the vehicle and ask that if you have any information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest please contact Det Chilton at cchilton@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).