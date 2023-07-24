COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo had not one, but two surprises as it discovered one of the gorillas in its care gave birth to a new baby.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sully, a western lowland gorilla who came to the zoo in 2019 with her mother, has become a mother herself. However, the zoo called this and Sully’s newborn female baby “unexpected.”

“Our dedicated keepers recently discovered that the proud mom, who was initially believed to be a male, is actually a female gorilla. Talk about a surprise twist!” the zoo wrote on social media.

Sully the western lowland gorilla holds her newborn baby. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Sully’s newborn baby. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Sully’s newborn baby. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Sully the gorilla, who was previously thought to be a male, before giving birth to a new baby at the Columbus Zoo. (Courtesy Photo/Milwaukee County Zoo)

The Columbus Zoo shared photos of Sully with her newborn baby, who has not been named, on its website. Its Congo and Animal Health care teams have been watching Sully and the baby since the birth, and shared that things are going very well. Staff have kept the zoo’s gorilla exhibit closed while they monitored the new mother, but plan to reopen it to the public on Friday at 11 a.m.

Western lowland gorillas are a critically endangered species due to deforestation, habitat loss and the illegal bushmeat trade, the zoo added, making Sully’s baby an example of its work to protect the gorillas and increase their numbers.

The zoo previously welcomed another gorilla baby, Jamani, in 2020. Its newest western lowland gorilla baby is another positive in a year where the zoo regained a previously lost accreditation.