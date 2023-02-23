The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a video on Thursday after they helped save a persons life from a snake bite.

The Patrol said they were contacted by IU Health in Indiana with an urgent request. That request? A person was in dire need of antivenom after suffering a snake bite.

Troopers, deputies and dispatchers from the OSHP, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police worked together to relay the lifesaving antivenom from The Toledo Zoo.

Police say the video was from October 13, 2022.