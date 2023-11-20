OHIO– Dozens of piglets were set loose after a semi-trailer overturned Friday night.

Around 7:50 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the ramp from I-75 northbound to I-70 westbound for reports of a semi-overturned, according to OSP troopers.

Troopers said that the semi was carrying around 1,900 piglets.

Dispatchers confirmed that the crash caused the piglets the semi-trailer was carrying to be set loose.

The ramp remained closed as troopers worked to clear the crash and capture the animals.

It is not known how many piglets were recaptured.