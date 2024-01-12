Emergency workers rescued a man after a tree fell on his trailer in Springfield Township, Ohio, during high winds on Tuesday, January 9.

Bodyworn footage shows police arriving at the scene. At one point an officer is seen cutting the fallen tree with a chainsaw. Police said Officer Steve Svidron’s use of a chainsaw “enabled the fire department to safely extract the man from the trailer.”

The footage then shows firefighters and police slowly removing the man from the remains of his trailer and placing him on a stretcher.

Police said the tree had pinned the man within the trailer while he was sleeping. The man was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

“It’s truly fortunate that the tree narrowly missed his entire body, and he is incredibly lucky,” police said in a statement.