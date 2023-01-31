The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a video on Tuesday warning of the dangers of driving on a slick roadway.

In the video, an Ohio State Trooper gets out of his cruiser to check on a pickup truck that has veered of the road.

As the trooper approaches the truck, another truck comes from the other side of the road, going out of control, and crushing the cruiser.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says during the winter of 2021-2022, there were nearly 13,00 crashes on snow, ice, or slush covered roads.

Troopers say drivers should allow extras time to get to their destination, maintain a safe distance between their vehicle and traffic ahead, pay attention to the bridges and overpasses and take their time driving.

The video is from the Batavia Post, no word was given if anyone was injured.