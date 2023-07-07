Police are looking for a woman that was caught on surveillance video for shoplifting and destroying merchandise in a grocery store while wearing a onesie.

An employee approached the woman who quickly became irate and threatened to hit the worker with a bottle of wine, according to police.

Police say the suspect then threw several bottles of wine at the employee and chased the worker around the store before leaving.

The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. You can contact the police at (614) 645-2159